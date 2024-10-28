Liverpool hold Arsenal in Premier League title clash, Man Utd beaten

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Mohamed Salah's equaliser salvaged Liverpool a 2-2 draw at Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, while Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag suffered another damaging defeat at West Ham.

Cole Palmer inspired Chelsea to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle and Tottenham were beaten 1-0 at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool began the weekend on top after winning 11 of their opening 12 games in all competitions under Arne Slot.

But a draw sees the Reds fall one point behind Manchester City at the top of the table, with Arsenal now five points adrift of the leaders in third.

Bukayo Saka recovered from a hamstring injury to start for Arsenal and gave the home side the perfect start with a stunning touch and finish from Ben White's pass on nine minutes.

Virgil van Dijk quickly levelled from a corner, but Arsenal led again before half-time through Mikel Merino's header.

Liverpool improved after the break and got their reward when Darwin Nunez teed up Salah for his eighth goal of the season.

- Wasteful Man Utd -

Ten Hag was left to rue a familiar lack of ruthlessness as a 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium will spark further speculation on how long he will be given to turn the Red Devils' fortunes around.

The visitors should have been out of sight by half-time.

Alejandro Garnacho hit the woodwork inside two minutes and Edson Alvarez also headed off his own crossbar.

But it was Diogo Dalot who missed the biggest chance when the Portuguese international somehow fired over with the goal gaping after rounding Lukasz Fabianski.

Under-fire West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui showed his disgust with the Hammers' first-half display by making three substitutions at the break.

Crysencio Summerville was one of those introduced and he slid in to open the scoring against the run of play on 74 minutes.

Casemiro brought United level nine minutes from time with a header from point-blank range.

But there was late drama when VAR intervened for a foul on Danny Ings by Matthijs de Ligt.

Jarrod Bowen smashed in the resulting spot-kick to take West Ham above United, who sink to 14th in the table.

"We created so many chances, played so good football, especially in the first half," said Ten Hag.

"Overall I had not so many criticisms of my team, apart from not scoring."

- Match-winner Palmer -

Chelsea moved up to fifth thanks to another match-winning display from Palmer.

The England international was the creator for the opening goal, despite not being credited with the assist, as his sumptuous ball over the top freed Pedro Neto, who picked out Nicolas Jackson to slot in his sixth goal of the season.

Newcastle are now winless in five league games as the pressure mounts on Eddie Howe ahead of a rematch against Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday.

The Magpies did get back on level terms before half-time as Alexander Isak tapped in Lewis Hall's cross at the end of a well-worked move.

But Palmer took just two minutes into the second period to make the decisive impact with a driving run forward and powerful finish that beat Nick Pope at his near post.

Palace began the day in the relegation zone but were good value for the three points at Selhurst Park as Tottenham's struggles on the road continue.

Eberechi Eze's deft flick teed up Jean-Philippe Mateta to fire home the only goal.

Eze had a second ruled out for offside in the second half, but Tottenham, without injured captain Son Heung-min, were toothless in attack.

"I'd be very surprised if they (Spurs supporters) were happy right now," said Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou after his side slipped to eighth.

"Why would I be happy? If I'm unhappy then they'll be unhappy."