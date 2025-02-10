Liverpool Humbled By Plymouth, Villa Beat Tottenham In FA Cup
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 02:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Liverpool suffered a stunning FA Cup exit on Sunday in a 1-0 defeat to Championship strugglers Plymouth, while Aston Villa inflicted another damaging 2-1 defeat on Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.
Arne Slot's decision to field a weakened team came back to haunt him, with Ryan Hardie's second-half penalty sealing Plymouth's epic upset and ending Liverpool's quest for a quadruple at Home Park.
Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Cody Gakpo were among the stars rested as Slot made 10 changes from the team that thrashed Tottenham 4-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday.
In a remarkably successful first season in charge of the Reds, it was a rare blunder by the former Feyenoord boss.
It was only the fourth time that a team top of the Premier League had been eliminated from the FA Cup by a lower division club.
"We were not having a very good day. A result like this is the outcome," Slot said.
Masterminding a famous victory over Liverpool while fighting to haul Plymouth off the bottom of the Championship was no hardship for Argyle manager Miron Muslic, who was a refugee from war-torn Bosnia as a child.
Muslic -- hired by Plymouth to replace the sacked Wayne Rooney in January -- was forced to move to Austria aged nine after escaping his home town of Bihac after it fell under siege by Serbian forces in 1992.
Plymouth had already beaten Premier League side Brentford in the third round, but their victory against West Brom last weekend was their first in the league since November.
"I'm speechless, and normally they tell me I'm eloquent! It's a big day for us," said Muslic. "It's a magical day. I told the lads in the locker room to enjoy it."
In the circumstances, Plymouth's superb performance will rank as one of the FA Cup's greatest giant-killings.
Slot wore an exasperated expression that summed up Liverpool's lethargy even before Darko Gyabi's overhead kick was blocked by Harvey Elliott's raised arm in the 54th minute.
It was a clear penalty and Hardie kept his composure to send Caoimhin Kelleher the wrong way from the spot.
Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez were denied by fine saves from Conor Hazard in stoppage-time as Home Park erupted in celebration of an astonishing result.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry
More Stories From World
-
Liverpool humbled by Plymouth, Villa beat Tottenham in FA Cup4 minutes ago
-
Second-tier European quartet book 2027 Rugby World Cup berths24 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update24 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results -- collated54 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
Winter storm dumps snow, ice on U.S.' northeast and midwest2 hours ago
-
Fonseca notches first win in charge of Lyon2 hours ago
-
Six Nations kings Ireland again prove too much for Scotland2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue Economy3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rotterdam ATP result3 hours ago
-
Swiss vote rejects placing ecology at heart of constitution3 hours ago