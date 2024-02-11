Liverpool Leapfrog Man City To Reclaim Premier League Summit
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 01:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Liverpool earned a crucial 3-1 win against relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday to return to the Premier League summit after being briefly unseated by champions Manchester City.
The Anfield side are hunting a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title in Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge but once again have relentless City for company at the top of the table.
Liverpool, beaten by title rivals Arsenal last week, were not at their fluent best but did enough to get over the line against Vincent Kompany's men, who remain seven points from safety.
City, who beat Everton 2-0 at home in the early kick-off, are two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand as they chase an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title.
The Reds were gifted the lead when Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford came for a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner but missed the ball and Diogo Jota headed into an empty net for his ninth Premier League goal of the season.
But they were pegged back minutes before half-time when Dara O'Shea's bullet header from a corner gave Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher no chance.
Liverpool were a different proposition in the second half and Luis Diaz put them back in front in the 52nd minute with a header from close range.
David Datro Fofana squandered clear chances to equalise for the visitors -- Kelleher saved well from the forward minutes before Fofana curled wide of the post.
The home fans breathed a huge side of relief when Darwin Nunez headed in Harvey Elliott's fine cross in the 79th minute to open up a two-goal lead, which ultimately proved enough to secure the three points.
