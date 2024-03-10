Open Menu

Liverpool, Man City Draw 1-1 To Leave Arsenal Top Of Premier League

Published March 10, 2024

Liverpool, Man City draw 1-1 to leave Arsenal top of Premier League

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Arsenal remain top of the Premier League after a titanic tussle between Liverpool and Manchester City ended 1-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Alexis Mac Allister's penalty cancelled out John Stones' opener to leave Liverpool behind the Gunners on goal difference and City one point back in third with 10 games to go.

The final Premier League clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola did not disappoint as Liverpool roared back in a breathless second half despite being depleted by injury.

Klopp's men could have regrets if they do not go on to break City's run of three consecutive titles as they missed a plethora of chances to secure a crucial win.

But City could also have snatched victory late on when Jeremy Doku hit the post.

A share of the spoils leaves Arsenal as the winners of the weekend as eight consecutive league wins have taken the Gunners top, but they travel to City in their next league match on March 31.

