Liverpool manager Slot off to winning start at Ipswich

(@FahadShabbir)

Ipswich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Arne Slot got off to a winning Premier League start as Liverpool manager thanks to two quickfire goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in a 2-0 win at newly-promoted Ipswich on Saturday.

Slot has the unenviable task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but the Dutchman will have been heartened by a commanding second-half performance.

"The first taste in the first half was maybe as expected because they were all on top of us, very aggressive. Second half was a joy to watch," said Slot.

Ipswich were riding the crest of a wave after back-to-back promotions and a return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Celebrity fan and minority owner Ed Sheeran was in attendance at Portman Road, although the singer-songwriter had to leave at half-time to attend a gig in Serbia.

Sheeran saw the best of the Tractor Boys, who were far from overawed by their illustrious opponents early on.

Omari Hutchinson had a shot blocked inside two minutes before Jacob Greaves headed the best chance of the first half too close to Alisson Becker.

Slot is the only new face at Anfield as Liverpool are the only side in the Premier League yet to make a signing in the transfer window.

The need for some fresh faces was shown in a sloppy and slow first 45 minutes on the ball.

However, Slot's half-time team talk did the trick as the Reds were a different side after the break and could have ran out far more convincing winners.

"First thing was we don't have to speak about tactics if you lose so many duels," added Slot.

"I think we needed to win the long balls through the air. That helped and gave us control. I don't think Ipswich could keep up with the tempo in the second half.

"

Greaves needed to make a vital clearance to prevent Salah's effort curling in at the far corner.

But Liverpool also had a narrow escape as a potential penalty for a Virgil van Dijk push on Liam Delap was ruled out for a marginal offside in the build-up.

Luis Diaz missed a glorious chance to open the scoring when he scooped over from close range after wonderful play from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai to tee up the Colombian.

Alexander-Arnold's teasing cross was then headed wide by Jota with the goal gaping.

Liverpool's pressure finally told on the hour mark as another defence-splitting pass from Alexander-Arnold opened up Ipswich and Salah unselfishly squared for Jota to make amends for his earlier miss.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 as Salah pounced to score for the ninth time on the opening weekend of the season for Liverpool after a one-two with Szoboszlai.

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton made a string of saves in the closing stages, notably from Salah and Conor Bradley, to prevent a more embarrassing opening day defeat.

Kieran McKenna's men had been unbeaten at home in the league for nearly 12 months.

But Ipswich were given an early lesson in the gulf in quality between the Championship and Premier League.

Things will not get any easier for Ipswich next weekend when they travel to defending champions Manchester City.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have the chance to build up some early momentum under Slot.

Either side of a trip to Manchester United next month, they face Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves and Crystal Palace in their next six Premier League games before the October international break.