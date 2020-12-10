UrduPoint.com
Liverpool Mayor Steps Aside From Post After Being Arrested As Part Of Corruption Probe

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Liverpool Mayor Steps Aside From Post After Being Arrested as Part of Corruption Probe

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Mayor of the UK's Liverpool Joe Anderson said on Thursday that he would step aside from the post in light of his arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

Last week, the mayor, along with four other men, was arrested as part of a corruption investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool. All five were released pending further investigation.

"I believe it is important that the city, and government, are reassured that our city is indeed operating in the correct way. I am, therefore, stepping away from decision-making within the council through a period of unpaid leave, until the police make clear their intentions with the investigation on the 31st December," Anderson said in a statement.

According to the mayor, the arrest last week was "a painful shock" for him and he took this measure to focus on cooperating with police on the ongoing investigation to make clear he was not involved in the corruption case.

Deputy Mayor Wendy Simon will be acting mayor until December 31 when Anderson is expected to make a new statement.

Anderson has been the mayor of Liverpool since 2012. He secured a third term during the 2019 elections.

