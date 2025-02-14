Liverpool Seek To Keep Injury-hit Arsenal At Bay
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Liverpool remain overwhelming Premier League title favourites but Arsenal have renewed hope going into this weekend after Everton held the long-time leaders in midweek.
Tottenham host Manchester United in a clash of two under-performing giants while it is now or never for the four clubs at the bottom, who are dangerously adrift.
AFP Sport looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the weekend's action.
Liverpool seek calm after Everton frenzy
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice promised this week that "big things are coming" before Liverpool dropped two points at Goodison Park.
Despite the setback, courtesy of a last-gasp leveller from Everton's James Tarkowski, Arne Slot's men have no need to panic after extending their lead over the Gunners to seven points.
Liverpool will be confident they can see off struggling Wolves on Sunday but the next two weeks could be a defining spell for the club, seeking to pull level with Manchester United on 20 English top-flight titles.
The Reds travel to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa next Wednesday before a trip to Manchester City and a home match against Newcastle.
According to football analysts Opta's supercomputer, there is little to keep Slot awake at night as his side, boasting the phenomenal Mohamed Salah, still have a nearly 90 percent chance of winning the title.
Postecoglou on thin ice
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he does not fear the sack, but the under-fire Australian cannot afford another damaging defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.
Postecoglou is clinging to his job after Tottenham's dismal season hit a new low with elimination from the League Cup and the FA Cup in the space of four days last week.
Tottenham squandered a 1-0 first-leg lead in the League Cup semi-final as Liverpool humbled the north Londoners 4-0.
They then slumped to a limp 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round.
Languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, Postecoglou's injury-ravaged side are in dire need of a victory when misfiring United, who are just two points above them, visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Defeat by a United team mired in an equally wretched campaign would further enrage fans and could be the final straw for Postecoglou.
"I'm just going to keep on working like I have," he said. "You've got to get on with it. It doesn't change the decisions I make."
Arsenal rocked by Havertz blow
Mikel Arteta hoped Arsenal's warm-weather training camp would ease his players' aching limbs and provide the impetus for a strong end to the season.
Instead, Germany forward Kai Havertz is out for the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury that requires surgery.
The inconsistent Havertz has his critics, but Arsenal boss Arteta had put his faith in the 25-year-old, with few other options to hand.
Bukayo Saka has been missing since December and Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury last month.
Gabriel Martinelli is also sidelined, leaving Leandro Trossard, out-of-form Raheem Sterling and teenager Ethan Nwaneri as Arsenal's only recognised forwards for Saturday's trip to lowly Leicester.
Fixtures (all times GMT)
Friday
Brighton v Chelsea (2000)
Saturday (1500 unless stated)
Leicester v Arsenal (1230), Aston Villa v Ipswich, Fulham v Nottingham Forest, Manchester City v Newcastle, Southampton v Bournemouth, West Ham v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Everton (1730)
Sunday
Liverpool v Wolves (1400), Tottenham v Manchester United (1630)
