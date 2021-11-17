Liverpool terror blast planned for 'at least' 7 months: police

The man who died in a botched bomb attack in Liverpool on Sunday planned the blast for at least seven months, police said Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The man who died in a botched bomb attack in Liverpool on Sunday planned the blast for at least seven months, police said Wednesday.

Iraq-born Emad Al Swealmeen rented a property in the city in April and had made "relevant purchases" for his bomb since "at least" that time, said Russ Jackson, who heads counter-terrorism policing in northwest England.