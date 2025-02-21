Liverpool To Play PSG In Champions League Last 16
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Liverpool will take on Paris Saint-Germain in one of the standout ties in the last 16 of this season's Champions League after the teams were paired together in Friday's draw.
Liverpool finished first in the 36-team league phase of the competition to qualify directly for this stage, while PSG had to come through a two-legged play-off tie in which they crushed fellow French side Brest 10-0 on aggregate.
The first leg will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris on March 4 or 5, with the return at Anfield a week later.
The clubs last met in the Champions League in the group stage in 2018/19, when PSG won 2-1 at home after Liverpool triumphed 3-2 in England.
In another eye-catching tie, reigning champions Real Madrid will play city rivals Atletico Madrid in a repeat of the finals of 2014 and 2016, both of which were won by Los Blancos.
Bayern Munich will take on German rivals Bayer Leverkusen, while Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan take on Feyenoord, who are fresh from knocking out AC Milan in the play-offs.
Barcelona will face Benfica, who they defeated 5-4 away in Lisbon in the league phase last month.
Aston Villa will face Club Brugge, having already lost away to the Belgians in the league phase.
Last season's beaten finalists Borussia Dortmund will take on French side Lille.
Recent Stories
Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..
Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei
More Stories From World
-
Football: UEFA Champions League knockout phase draw6 minutes ago
-
Liverpool to play PSG in Champions League last 166 minutes ago
-
Pope marks week in hospital amid questions over future6 minutes ago
-
Pre-vote fears for Germany's bumpy green energy shift46 minutes ago
-
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN46 minutes ago
-
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: Kyiv source46 minutes ago
-
Sweden investigating new Baltic Sea cable damage: coast guard1 hour ago
-
Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages1 hour ago
-
US National Park workers reckon with fear, anger after layoffs2 hours ago
-
MLS hoping for World Cup buzz in 30th season2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi holds meeting with Laos envoy in Beijing2 hours ago
-
Argentine court dismisses charges against 3 accused in death of singer Liam Payne3 hours ago