Liverpool within touching distance of title, Wolves add to Spurs woe

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Liverpool are within touching distance of the Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk sealed a dramatic 2-1 win against West Ham, while Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou suffered more misery in a 4-2 defeat at Wolves on Sunday.

Luis Diaz's second-half strike at Anfield was cancelled out by Andrew Robertson's late own goal, but Van Dijk headed Liverpool's winner in the closing moments.

Arne Slot's side are 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with just six games left.

They will be crowned champions if Arsenal lose at Ipswich and the Reds win at Leicester, with both games taking place on April 20.

Even if Liverpool don't seal the title then, it is only a matter of time before they clinch a record-equalling 20th English crown.

After losing for only the second time in the league this season last weekend when Fulham beat them 3-2 at Craven Cottage, Liverpool got back on track in thrilling fashion.

In the 18th minute, Mohamed Salah sprinted away on the halfway line, accelerating towards the West Ham area and caressing a perfectly weighted pass to Diaz, who had the simple task of slotting home from six yards.

Liverpool were on a disappointing run of three defeats from their previous four games in all competitions.

That blip cost them in the League Cup final against Newcastle and led to their elimination from the Champions League last 16 against Paris Saint-Germain.

When Van Dijk made a hash of clearing Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross in the 86th minute, deflecting it into his own net off Robertson, it seemed as though Liverpool's wobble would continue.

But Reds captain Van Dijk made amends three minutes later, rising highest to head in Alexis Mac Allister's corner as Liverpool closed in on a first Premier League title since 2020.

Needing just six points from their remaining matches, the countdown is on for Slot to cap his maiden season with a memorable triumph.