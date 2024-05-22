(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Uncapped Liverpool winger Ben Doak was the shock inclusion in Steve Clarke's provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

Doak has not played since December due to a knee injury but Clarke has been forced to look for solutions with a number of players ruled out for the tournament.

The 18-year-old shone for Liverpool at times in the 2022/23 campaign but was limited to just five appearances this season before suffering a meniscus tear.

Defending Doak's selection, Clarke said: "Ben's obviously got a lot of talent, he catches your eye.

"The pace is something we haven't got an abundance of in the squad. He's something a little bit different. He's a young man, he's got a lot to learn in the game.

"I've never had the chance to work closely with Ben, but it just felt like the right opportunity to put him in."

First-choice right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson are both sidelined, as is Bologna's Lewis Ferguson, who won Serie A midfielder of the year this season.