Liverpool's Magnificent Seven Secures Champions League Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Liverpool maintained their perfect Champions League record to guarantee a top-two finish in the league phase and automatic last-16 qualification with a 2-1 win over Lille at Anfield on Tuesday.
Harvey Elliott's deflected strike secured a seventh consecutive Champions League victory for Arne Slot's men after Jonathan David cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener.
Liverpool remain three points clear of Barcelona, who came from 4-2 down to beat Benfica 5-4.
Lille's first defeat in 22 games in all competitions leaves the French side 11th.
Liverpool will welcome direct progress to the last 16, without the need for a play-off round, with the Premier League leaders still involved in four competitions.
Slot took the chance to rotate with the Reds already all but assured of progress to the next round.
Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez, fresh from his match-winning contribution, came in from the side that beat Brentford 2-0 on Saturday to open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
Lille arrived on Merseyside full of confidence with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among the notable scalps on their long unbeaten run.
The visitors were far from overawed early on as they started impressively without ever seriously threatening Alisson Becker's goal.
Liverpool had struggled to get going until one defence-splitting pass from Jones freed Salah to gallop clear and coolly slot in his 50th European goal for the club on 34 minutes.
Jones had to be replaced at half-time in an injury concern for Slot, who also took the chance to rest Ryan Gravenberch for the second 45 minutes as Elliot and Alexis Mac Allister were introduced.
Lille's task looked to be an impossible one when Aissa Mandi was sent off for a second bookable offence for chopping down Luis Diaz.
Yet, within three minutes, Liverpool's club-record European run without conceding was brought to an end.
David swept home the rebound after Hakon Arnar Haraldsson's effort had been blocked by Kostas Tsimikas.
Liverpool had not conceded for one minute shy of 10 hours since Christian Pulisic struck for AC Milan inside the first three minutes of their opening Champions League game of the season.
Yet, not for the first time this season, Liverpool's strength in depth made the difference with another winner from a substitute.
There was an element of fortune about this one as Elliott's strike from the edge of the area took a huge deflection off Ngal'ayel Mukau to wrongfoot Lucas Chevalier.
The Lille 'keeper denied Federico Chiesa a third in stoppage time, before Nunez was flagged offside as he swept in the rebound.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma
More Stories From World
-
Liverpool's magnificent seven secures Champions League progress5 minutes ago
-
Trauma and tragedy in the City of Angels: covering the LA fires45 minutes ago
-
Ichiro, the Japanese Hall of Famer who helped redefine baseball2 hours ago
-
No home, no insurance: The double hit from Los Angeles fires2 hours ago
-
Netflix reports surge in subscribers, new price hikes2 hours ago
-
Ichiro becomes first Japanese player elected to MLB Hall of Fame2 hours ago
-
Resilient Keys beats Svitolina to reach Australian Open semi-finals2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results2 hours ago
-
Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show8 hours ago
-
France issues new arrest warrant for Syria's Assad: source9 hours ago
-
Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show9 hours ago
-
Guardiola seeks to take pressure off Man City before PSG Champions League clash9 hours ago