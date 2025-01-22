Liverpool's Magnificent Seven Secures Champions League Progress
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Liverpool maintained their perfect Champions League record to guarantee a top-two finish in the league phase and automatic last-16 qualification with a 2-1 win over Lille at Anfield on Tuesday.
Harvey Elliott's deflected strike secured a seventh consecutive Champions League victory for Arne Slot's men after Jonathan David cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener.
Liverpool remain three points clear of Barcelona, who came from 4-2 down to beat Benfica 5-4.
Lille's first defeat in 22 games in all competitions leaves the French side 11th.
Liverpool will welcome direct progress to the last 16, without the need for a play-off round, with the Premier League leaders still involved in four competitions.
Slot took the chance to rotate with the Reds already all but assured of progress to the next round.
Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez, fresh from his match-winning contribution off the bench, came in from the side that beat Brentford 2-0 on Saturday to open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
Not for the first time this season, Liverpool's strength in depth made the difference with another winner from a substitute in Elliott, who has had to wait for his chance to shine since Slot took charge.
"The privilege of managing Liverpool is that you have more than 11 good players," said Slot.
"That's also the reason why we can compete in the Champions League, in the League Cup, FA Cup and the Premier League.
"You need more than 11 good players, and it's up to them to be ready if they get the chance, and I think Harvey showed today, with maybe a bit of a lucky goal, but his performance was good.
That's also what you expect if you bring a player like him in, because he's a quality player."
Lille arrived on Merseyside full of confidence with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among the notable scalps on their long unbeaten run.
The visitors were far from overawed early on as they started impressively without ever seriously threatening Alisson Becker's goal.
Liverpool struggled to get going until a defence-splitting pass from Jones freed Salah to gallop clear and coolly slot in his 50th European goal for the club on 34 minutes.
Jones had to be replaced at half-time in an injury concern for Slot, who also took the chance to rest Ryan Gravenberch for the second 45 minutes as Elliot and Alexis Mac Allister were introduced.
Lille's task looked impossible when Aissa Mandi was sent off for a second bookable offence for chopping down Luis Diaz.
Yet, within three minutes, Liverpool's club-record European run without conceding was brought to an end.
David swept home the rebound after Hakon Arnar Haraldsson's effort had been blocked by Kostas Tsimikas.
Liverpool had not conceded for one minute shy of 10 hours since Christian Pulisic struck for AC Milan inside the first three minutes of their opening Champions League game of the season.
But it took just five minutes to restore the lead as Elliott's strike from the edge of the area took a huge deflection off Ngal'ayel Mukau to wrong-foot Lucas Chevalier.
