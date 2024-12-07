Liverpool's Premier League Clash At Everton Postponed Due To High Winds
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Premier League leaders Liverpool's Merseyside derby trip to Everton on Saturday was postponed due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.
High winds and heavy rain have battered western parts of the United Kingdom, causing widespread travel disruption.
In a statement, Everton said the fixture had been postponed on safety grounds following a meeting between both clubs, local police and Liverpool City Council.
"Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance," Everton's statement added.
The fixture will be the final Merseyside derby in the league at Everton's Goodison Park, home to the club since 1892, before they move to a new 53,000 capacity stadium next season.
Liverpool lead the Premier League by seven points after 14 games of the 38-match season.
Manchester United said their match later at Old Trafford against Nottingham Forest (1730GMT) is still scheduled to go ahead.
"The club will continue to consult the relevant authorities throughout the day and will update supporters immediately if anything changes," United said in a statement.
Three other Premier League games are also due to go ahead at 1500GMT, including Manchester City's trip to Crystal Palace.
Cardiff against Watford in the Championship has been postponed, along with every football and rugby match in Wales.
Plymouth's meeting with Oxford has also been called off in the second tier.
