UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lives At Risk As Trafficking In Faulty Masks, Other Gear Surges: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:09 PM

Lives at risk as trafficking in faulty masks, other gear surges: UN

Lives are at risk as the new coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in the trafficking of substandard masks, sanitizers and other medical products, the UN warned Wednesday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Lives are at risk as the new coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in the trafficking of substandard masks, sanitizers and other medical products, the UN warned Wednesday.

Organized criminal groups -- exploiting fears and uncertainties surrounding the virus -- are providing such products to cater to a sudden surge in demand and the supply gap, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report.

UNODC said it expected criminals to shift their focus to vaccine-related trafficking once one was developed.

Fraud and scams as well as cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure have followed the spread of the virus, it added.

"Health and lives are at risk with criminals exploiting the COVID-19 crisis to cash in on public anxiety and increased demand for personal protective equipment and medications," UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said in a statement.

"Transnational organized crime groups take advantage of gaps in national regulation and oversight to peddle substandard and falsified medical products." An Interpol-coordinated operation to target illegal online sales of medicines and medical products with participation of 90 countries in March led to 121 arrests worldwide and the seizure of substandard and fake face masks, as well as more than $14 million (12 million Euros) worth of potentially dangerous pharmaceutical products, the report said.

Compared to an earlier 2018 operation, Interpol reported an increase of about 18 percent in seizures of unauthorized antiviral medication and a more than 100 percent increase in seizures of unauthorized chloroquine, an anti-malaria drug used to treat coronavirus patients in some countries.

UNODC called for increased international cooperation, strengthened legal frameworks and penalties and more training for those who work in the medical product sector, saying "only a common approach will enable effective responses".

"We need to help countries increase cooperation to close gaps, build law enforcement and criminal justice capacity, and drive public awareness to keep people safe," Waly said.

The UNODC report, which is a "preliminary assessment", builds on information the body has collected from responses submitted by member states, its own field offices and analysis of open sources, official evidence, media and institutional reports.

Related Topics

United Nations Drugs March Criminals 2018 Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local administration to seal seven more areas in L ..

29 minutes ago

Ethiopia violence toll rises to 239: police

13 seconds ago

Facebook ad boycott organizers say no progress on ..

15 seconds ago

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 47 kanals ..

16 seconds ago

European stocks fall further at open

17 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.15 a barrel T ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.