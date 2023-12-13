'Living dead': Tunisian villages suffer drought, climate change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ouled Omar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Tunisian villager Ounissa Mazhoud ties two empty jerry cans to a donkey and cautiously descends a stony hill towards the last local source of water.

The North African country, in its fourth year of drought, is grappling with its worst water scarcity in years.

Mazhoud -- like other women in the remote village of Ouled Omar, 180 kilometres (110 miles) southwest of the capital Tunis -- wakes up every morning with one thing on her mind: finding water.

"We are the living dead ... forgotten by everyone," said Mazhoud, 57, whose region was once one of Tunisia's most fertile, known for its wheat fields and Aleppo pines.

"We have no roads, no water, no aid, no decent housing, and we own nothing," she said, adding that the closest source of water is a river about an hour's arduous walk away.

Providing water for their families, she said, means that "our backs, heads and knees hurt, because we labour from dawn to dusk".