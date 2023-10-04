Open Menu

Living In Fear On Italy's Campi Flegrei Volcano

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:43 PM

Pozzuoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) As a child, Alfredo Colato cooked eggs on this southern Italian volcano. Today, he is poised to flee Campi Flegrei, as experts warn earthquakes rocking his hometown could herald an eruption.

Growing tremors, including a 4.2 magnitude quake last week -- the biggest in 40 years -- have spooked the half-a-million inhabitants living in the danger zone.

Colato sleeps with an emergency bag packed by the door.

He lives at the heart of the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) region, where houses are bordered on one side by flat, volcanic terrain, and on the other by the picturesque bay of Pozzuoli.

As children, he and his friends would wrap eggs in foil and bury them to cook in the Solfatara field, among the plumes of volcanic gases that rise from the soil.

From the ridge, where the smell of sulphur is strong, they would look across to Monte Nuovo (New Mountain), created in the last eruption in 1538.

"If Campei Flegrei erupts again, Pozzuoli will fall into the sea," said Colato, now 62 and a parking attendant for the municipality.

"We live in a constant state of anxiety. People cannot sleep, the slightest tremor and they run," he told AFP.

