Livingstone Stars As England Thrash Australia To Square ODI Series

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 11:20 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Liam Livingstone's stunning unbeaten 62 paved the way for England's colossal 186-run win over world champions Australia in the fourth one-day international at Lord's on Friday.

The victory pulled a youthful England ODI side level at 2-2 in a five-match series ahead of Sunday's finale at Bristol.

Livingstone's whirlwind 27-ball innings took England to 312-5 in a match reduced by rain to 39 overs per side after captain Harry Brook just fell short of successive hundred with 87.

Australia made a sound start to their daunting chase but lost six wickets for 28 runs in slumping from 68-0 to 96-6.

They were eventually dismissed for 126 inside 25 overs, with paceman Matthew Potts taking an ODI-best 4-38.

Fit-again opener Travis Head's 34 was the top score in an Australia innings where only four batsmen made it into double figures.

This was England's second-biggest win at this level over arch-rivals Australia in terms of runs, following their mammoth 242-run success at Trent Bridge in 2018.

"We've taken all the positives and the momentum and brought them here," player-of-the-match Brook, 25, told Sky sports. "Livingstone, we know what he's capable of and he showed that tonight."

"We just identify the times we need to apply pressure."

