Liz Truss Agrees to Pay $15,000 Bill for Private Use of Government Residence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has agreed to pay 12,000-pound ($15,000) bill for missing slippers and bathrobes as well as food and drinks from the government residence Chevening House, UK media reported on Monday.

Truss received the invoice from the UK Cabinet Office, which claimed she used Chevening House for private parties shortly before assuming the prime ministerial office, several weeks ago, according to the report by The Guardian. On Sunday, media outlets reported, her spokesman said the former prime minister "always paid for the costs of her personal guests," while the bill includes expenses for official meetings, therefore, the sum should be revised.

The Daily Mail reported Truss had now agreed to "pay for anything missing" at the Chevening estate.

Earlier reports, citing sources, indicated Truss together with her advisers and allies from the Conservative Party held campaign meetings that occasionally turned into late night parties at Chevening House, to which she had access as then-Foreign Secretary. Participants of such meetings reportedly consumed food and wine there, as well as took bathrobes and slippers.

Chevening House is 3,500-acre estate in the county of Kent in southeastern England. It was transferred to the country in 1967 after the death of its previous owner, 7th Earl Stanhope. Since 1981, it has been at the disposal of UK foreign secretaries.