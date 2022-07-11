Liz Truss Announces Her Candidacy For UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced that she is joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister.

"I am putting myself forward because I can lead, deliver and make the tough decisions. I have a clear vision of where we need to be, and the experience and resolve to get us there," Truss said in a Sunday article for The Telegraph, adding "I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative."

She mentioned Russia, China and the economic crisis among the challenges that the United Kingdom currently faces.

"Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living," Truss said, also mentioning that she would reverse the National Insurance increase.

On Saturday, former British health and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who lost to Boris Johnson in 2019, as well as Sajid Javid, another former health secretary, announced in separate interviews with The Telegraph that they were joining the race to succeed Johnson as UK prime minister.

Both Hunt, 55, and Javid, 52, said they would cut corporation tax from the current 25% to 15% if they were to become prime minister.