Liz Truss Announces Resignation as UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday her resignation less than two months after her appointment as leader of the Conservative Party and head of the UK government.

"I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate, on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," Truss told reporters, as broadcast by Sky news.

Truss added that she would remain in office until her successor is chosen, noting that a new party leader will ve elected next week.