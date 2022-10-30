Liz Truss Could Be Told to Keep Her Resignation Honors List Short After Premiership Fiasco

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will be advised by Buckingham Palace against drawing up a long resignation honors list following six tumultuous weeks in office, the Guardian reported on Sunday, citing sources with close knowledge of the protocol.

In the list, an outgoing prime minister asks the monarch to bestow knighthoods or peerages on the chosen people, usually allies and friends.

However, a long list of resignation honors following Truss' chaotic premiership could be deemed inappropriate by the Royal Palace, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, one source told the Guardian.

"I think it will be clear that this would not be right," the source was quoted as saying, adding that Truss would be asked not "to embarrass the king.

"

According to the source, Buckingham Palace and the Cabinet Office will exert pressure on Truss to keep the numbers down.

"Simon Case would be saying, 'Do it but don't go mad'," the source told the newspaper.

Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to mounting criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation. On October 25, UK King Charles III appointed Sunak as the new prime minister.