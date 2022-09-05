UrduPoint.com

Liz Truss Elected Conservative Party Head, Will Become Next Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced that she had been elected head of the Conservative Party, which means that she will become the country's prime minister.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.

Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential," Truss wrote on Twitter.

Truss also promised to tackle high electricity prices and reduce taxes in the near future.

