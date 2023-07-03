Open Menu

Liz Truss Paid $115,000 For 4-Day Visit To Taiwan In May - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss received 3.58 million Taiwan dollars ($115,000) for a four-day visit to Taiwan in May this year, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss received 3.58 million Taiwan Dollars ($115,000) for a four-day visit to Taiwan in May this year, media reported on Monday.

In mid-May, Truss arrived in Taiwan and became the first former UK prime minister to visit the island in 27 years. During the visit, she delivered a four-hour speech and met with various government officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen. The trip was harshly criticized by some representatives of the UK parliament and China.

Compared to other former prime ministers of the United Kingdom, Truss received much less for her visit, Taiwan news said.

In particular, Theresa May earned an average of $23,000 per hour for her speech, while Truss received $9,000 less, the report read.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

