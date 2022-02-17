UrduPoint.com

Liz Truss Says Russia Could Drag Out Ukraine Crisis 'for Months'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Liz Truss says Russia could drag out Ukraine crisis 'for months'

Russia could drag out the Ukraine crisis for "months" in a challenge to western unity, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Thursday, ahead of a visit to Kyiv

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia could drag out the Ukraine crisis for "months" in a challenge to western unity, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Thursday, ahead of a visit to Kyiv.

Truss warned of "severe economic costs for Russia" if it did invade, adding that it would make it "unconscionable" for its lucrative Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe to go ahead.

The United States on Wednesday dismissed reports that Russia was withdrawing troops and accused Moscow of sending more soldiers.

"There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine," Truss wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

She said Moscow "could drag this out much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more - if not months - subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity.

"We cannot allow this situation to become a running sore," she added.

Britain's head of military intelligence said late Wednesday that "contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine.

"This includes sightings of additional armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving towards Ukraine's borders.

Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine," he said.

Foreign minister Truss will leave London on Thursday to visit several European countries as part of diplomatic efforts to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She will meet Ukrainian and Polish counterparts during visits to both nations, before attending the Munich Security Conference in the southern German city on Saturday.

"Our friends such as Ukraine and Poland have lived in the constant shadow of such threatening behaviour for generations. That is why we must be unyielding in defence of self-determination and sovereignty," she wrote.

Russia is demanding a ban on Ukraine from entering NATO, but Truss said "we must preserve NATO's open door policy and Ukraine's right to choose its own path."British defence minister Ben Wallace, speaking to Sky news, warned Russia President Vladimir Putin that Moscow's aggressive military actions in 2014 resulted in "more troops on your borders, more defence spending throughout NATO.

"That is the strategic error Putin is potentially about to make," he added.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Visit Vehicles London Munich Nord Vladimir Putin Wallace Poland United States Border Gas From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Six reports of standing committees presented in Se ..

Six reports of standing committees presented in Senate

5 seconds ago
 Meyers Taylor expects German bobsleigh backlash at ..

Meyers Taylor expects German bobsleigh backlash at Olympics

7 seconds ago
 Oil, Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bills, 2 ..

Oil, Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bills, 2022 smoothly sail through Sena ..

8 seconds ago
 African countries can't fight Sahel terrorism alon ..

African countries can't fight Sahel terrorism alone: Senegal

10 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

12 seconds ago
 Macron says 'hidden aims' of junta forced Mali pul ..

Macron says 'hidden aims' of junta forced Mali pullout

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>