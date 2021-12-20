LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will be responsible for negotiations with the European Union after the departure of the country's Brexit minister, David Frost, the office of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

Frost handed his resignation letter to Johnson late on Saturday, effective immediately. During his tenure, Frost was responsible for the Brexit talks with Brussels, including the issues related to Northern Ireland.

"Liz Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the UK's relationship with the European Union with immediate effect.

She will become the UK's co-chair of the Partnership Council and the Joint Committee, and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," the office said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, Frost stated that the UK and the EU had to find a solution regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol at the beginning of 2022. The former Brexit negotiator expressed his disappointment with the fact that there was neither a comprehensive nor provisional agreement reached this year.