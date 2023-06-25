Lloyd Austin Discusses Situation Involving Wagner Group in Russia With Allies - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has discussed the situation involving the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) and its head Yevgeny Prigozhin with the defense ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada and several other countries, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with Defense Ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom to discuss the situation in Russia. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," Ryder said in a Saturday statement.

The Pentagon spokesperson added that Austin reiterated US support for Ukraine.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.