Lloyd, UK Counterpart Condemn Russian Recognition of DPR, LPR - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his UK counterpart Ben Wallace spoke by telephone and condemned Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace today. The leaders condemned Russia's violation of international law and its international commitments by recognizing the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as 'independent' states," Kirby said on Wednesday.

Austin and Wallace reaffirmed their commitment to provide security assistance and support Ukraine's right to defend its sovereign territory, Kirby said. The leaders also committed to continuing their close coordination on the matter, Kirby added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized and established relationships with the DPR and LPR on Monday. The decision occurred amid increased tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West and a significantly deteriorating situation in the Donbas.