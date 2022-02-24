UrduPoint.com

Lloyd, UK Counterpart Condemn Russian Recognition Of DPR, LPR - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Lloyd, UK Counterpart Condemn Russian Recognition of DPR, LPR - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his UK counterpart Ben Wallace spoke by telephone and condemned Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace today. The leaders condemned Russia's violation of international law and its international commitments by recognizing the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as 'independent' states," Kirby said on Wednesday.

Austin and Wallace reaffirmed their commitment to provide security assistance and support Ukraine's right to defend its sovereign territory, Kirby said. The leaders also committed to continuing their close coordination on the matter, Kirby added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized and established relationships with the DPR and LPR on Monday. The decision occurred amid increased tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West and a significantly deteriorating situation in the Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Wallace Austin United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

8 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

9 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

9 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

10 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

10 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>