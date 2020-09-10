(@FahadShabbir)

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020) :Lloyd's of London insurance market on Thursday said it expects to pay out up to 5 billion in coronavirus-linked claims, increasing its previous estimate.

The new figure, equivalent to $6.5 billion or 5.5 billion Euros, compares with an estimate of up to 4.3 billion given in May.