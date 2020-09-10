UrduPoint.com
Lloyd's Of London Insurer Expects Virus Claims Up To 5bn

Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:48 PM

Lloyd's of London insurer expects virus claims up to 5bn

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020) :Lloyd's of London insurance market on Thursday said it expects to pay out up to 5 billion in coronavirus-linked claims, increasing its previous estimate.

The new figure, equivalent to $6.5 billion or 5.5 billion Euros, compares with an estimate of up to 4.3 billion given in May.

More Stories From World

