MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Lloyd's of London, a marketplace for commercial, corporate and specialty risk solutions, located in the UK, said on Thursday it had set aside 1.1 billion Pounds ($1.3 billion) in reinsurance for clients affected by the situation in Ukraine.

"In line with the early and realistic action taken on COVID-19, the market has reserved 1.1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) net of reinsurance for customers impacted by the conflict in Ukraine," the press release, published on the market's website, read, noting that it will continue to work with governments and regulators across the globe to deliver sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.

Lloyd's also stated it would further insure ships exporting grain from Ukraine's ports under the grain deal initiative, signed by Russia, Ukraine and Turkey in July to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for vessels with food and fertilizer exports from the Black Sea ports.

Lloyd's reported an overall loss of 1.8 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) with a net investment loss of 3.1 billion pounds ($3.6 billion), as a result of rising interest rates.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The sanctions hit the Russian economy but also resulted in the skyrocketing energy prices and high inflation in Europe.