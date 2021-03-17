UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNA Allows Turkish Merchant Ships To Enter Ports In Eastern Libya - Source

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:51 PM

LNA Allows Turkish Merchant Ships to Enter Ports in Eastern Libya - Source

The Libyan National Army (LNA) under Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar allowed Turkish merchant ships to enter ports in eastern Libya, a source confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Libyan National Army (LNA) under Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar allowed Turkish merchant ships to enter ports in eastern Libya, a source confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Office of Military Intelligence has given permission to the Chief of Staff of the Navy and the Port Authority that ships flying under the Turkish flag can anchor in areas of the armed forces (ports), with an emphasis on adhering to a security protocol," the source familiar with the matter said.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik received a document sent from the LNA General Staff to the Benghazi Ports Authority that says that the military allowed Turkish merchant ships to enter the city's port.

Related Topics

Army Libya From

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A result

22 seconds ago

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

1 hour ago

UN Asks for $3.85Bln to Assist 16Mln Vulnerable Ye ..

24 seconds ago

Ex-French President Sarkozy Goes on Trial for Ille ..

26 seconds ago

HDA employees union decides to launch protest move ..

29 seconds ago

Punjab University exam date sheet issued

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.