LNA Allows Turkish Merchant Ships to Enter Ports in Eastern Libya - Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Libyan National Army (LNA) under Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar allowed Turkish merchant ships to enter ports in eastern Libya, a source confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Office of Military Intelligence has given permission to the Chief of Staff of the Navy and the Port Authority that ships flying under the Turkish flag can anchor in areas of the armed forces (ports), with an emphasis on adhering to a security protocol," the source familiar with the matter said.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik received a document sent from the LNA General Staff to the Benghazi Ports Authority that says that the military allowed Turkish merchant ships to enter the city's port.