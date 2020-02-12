LNA Blocking UN Flights in Libya to Hinder Mediation, Humanitarian Efforts - Spokesman

The United Nations is concerned that the Libyan National Army (LNA)'s decision to block UN flights in and out of Libya might severely impede mediation and humanitarian efforts in the conflict-affected country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

"The UN in Libya regrets that its regular flights which transport our staff to and from Libya have not been granted permission by the Libyan National Army to land in Libya," Dujarric said. "The UN is very concerned that preventing its flights from traveling in and out of Libya, will severely hinder our humanitarian and good offices' efforts at a time when all the staff are working relentlessly to push forward the ongoing three-track intra-Libyan dialogue and to provide much needed humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable conflict-affected civilians.

"

According to Dujarric, the LNA forces, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, have refused to grant permission for UN flights to land on several occasions over the past few weeks.

Libya has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and the LNA since at least 2015.

Tensions escalated in April when the LNA began its operation to retake the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.