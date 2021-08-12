UrduPoint.com

LNA Calls For Agreement On Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:44 PM

LNA Calls for Agreement on Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission on Libya has proved itself to be an effective format of negotiations and now should come to an agreement on the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country, the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The 5+5 Joint Military Commission on Libya has proved itself to be an effective format of negotiations and now should come to an agreement on the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country, the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub told Sputnik.

"A lot of work has been done. A ceasefire was announced and a highway along the coast was unlocked. Now the second stage has begun, which is to pull out foreign forces and mercenaries. This is very important for stability and the upcoming elections," the head of the LNA's Moral Guidance Department said.

The upcoming round of negotiations will be difficult but crucial, according to al-Mahjoub, since the withdrawal of foreign troops was one of the preconditions for the merger of the country's military units.

When asked about the likelihood of a new armed conflict if the sides fail to agree on the troop pullout, the official noted that none of the sides wants the situation to escalate.

"But if it comes to the sovereignty of Libya, its stability and security, then it is in the competence of the armed forces to ensure and preserve it," al-Mahjoub added.

For several years, the LNA has been engaged in an armed conflict with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, with both sides having accused each other of receiving aid in arms and manpower from abroad.

Following United Nations-facilitated talks held in October in Geneva, Libya's warring parties signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement. On February 5, the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva voted for a new temporary executive that will be in charge until a national general election set for December 24.

Related Topics

Army Geneva Libya February October December Moral From Government Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador Invited to Iranian Foreign Mini ..

Russian Ambassador Invited to Iranian Foreign Ministry Over Controversial Photo ..

40 seconds ago
 Russian Military Reports Threefold Increase in NAT ..

Russian Military Reports Threefold Increase in NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over ..

45 seconds ago
 Russia Records 21,932 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 21,932 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 26 shops sealed over violations of Corona SOPs

26 shops sealed over violations of Corona SOPs

5 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,987 more COVID-19 cases, 218,192 ..

S.Korea reports 1,987 more COVID-19 cases, 218,192 in total

5 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new m ..

UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new media: WAM Director-General

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.