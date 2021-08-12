LNA Calls for Agreement on Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission on Libya has proved itself to be an effective format of negotiations and now should come to an agreement on the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country, the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub told Sputnik

"A lot of work has been done. A ceasefire was announced and a highway along the coast was unlocked. Now the second stage has begun, which is to pull out foreign forces and mercenaries. This is very important for stability and the upcoming elections," the head of the LNA's Moral Guidance Department said.

The upcoming round of negotiations will be difficult but crucial, according to al-Mahjoub, since the withdrawal of foreign troops was one of the preconditions for the merger of the country's military units.

When asked about the likelihood of a new armed conflict if the sides fail to agree on the troop pullout, the official noted that none of the sides wants the situation to escalate.

"But if it comes to the sovereignty of Libya, its stability and security, then it is in the competence of the armed forces to ensure and preserve it," al-Mahjoub added.

For several years, the LNA has been engaged in an armed conflict with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, with both sides having accused each other of receiving aid in arms and manpower from abroad.

Following United Nations-facilitated talks held in October in Geneva, Libya's warring parties signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement. On February 5, the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva voted for a new temporary executive that will be in charge until a national general election set for December 24.