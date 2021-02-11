Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), on Thursday, confirmed his support for the newly-appointed head of the Libyan Presidency Council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, the LNA said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), on Thursday, confirmed his support for the newly-appointed head of the Libyan Presidency Council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, the LNA said.

Earlier in the day, Menfi made his first visit to the city of Benghazi in his new capacity and was received by Haftar in the nearby Ar Rajma village.

"The commander confirmed the armed forces' support for the peace process and the army's aim to preserve democracy and peaceful transition of power, as well as the support for the new Presidency Council and the national unity government," the LNA said in a statement.

Last week, the Swiss-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. The LPDF picked Menfi, a former ambassador in Greece for the Government of National Accord, as the new head of the Presidency Council. In accordance with the approval procedure, the new government has to win the trust of the country's parliament, which is convened in the east.