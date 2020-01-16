UrduPoint.com
LNA Commander Haftar Vows Commitment To Ceasefire In Libya - German Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:17 PM

LNA Commander Haftar Vows Commitment to Ceasefire in Libya - German Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday after a three-hour meeting with Marshal Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi that the commander of the Libyan National Army assured him of his commitment to respect the ceasefire in Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday after a three-hour meeting with Marshal Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi that the commander of the Libyan National Army assured him of his commitment to respect the ceasefire in Libya.

"General Haftar has signaled his readiness to contribute to the success of the Libya Conference in Berlin and is willing to participate. He has repeated his commitment to observe the existing ceasefire," Maas said as quoted by the German Foreign Office.

The Berlin conference on the Libyan settlement is slated for February 19.

