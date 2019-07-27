LNA Conducts Air Strikes Against Libyan City of Misrata Near Tripoli - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has attacked military targets in the north Libyan city of Misrata, a military source told Sputnik.

"The LNA's air forces have attacked several [targets] in the Libyan city of Misrata," the source said.

The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable since the 2011 revolution, as the country is still divided between two rival authorities: the LNA-backed parliament rules over eastern Libya, while the UN-supported Government of National Accord controls the other part of the country.

The confrontation between the two rival Libyan authorities dangerously escalated in early April, after the forces of the LNA launched an offensive on Tripoli to free it from those whom it describes as terrorists.