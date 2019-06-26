UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNA Deploys More Troops To Tripoli's Vicinity For Final Offensive - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

LNA Deploys More Troops to Tripoli's Vicinity for Final Offensive - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has deployed two additional troops units for a final offensive on Libya's capital, Tripoli, the LNA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These two battalions were given special orders for the final stage of Tripoli offensive and its liberation from the militants," the statement said, as quoted by the Mashhad news portal.

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on April 4, when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists.

As a result, the LNA gained control over the cities of Surman and Garyan. On April 7, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the western part of the state.

Related Topics

Militants Army Parliament Split Tripoli Mashhad Libya April From Government

Recent Stories

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

14 minutes ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

2 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

2 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

2 hours ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

2 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.