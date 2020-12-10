LNA Forces Release Turkish Merchant Vessel Detained for Entering Libyan Waters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA), the main military force opposing the North African country's UN-recognized Government of National Accord, has released a Turkish merchant vessel that was detained for allegedly entering Libyan territorial waters, the LNA said in a statement.

The LNA's coast guard announced on Monday that a Turkish merchant ship that sails under the flag of Jamaica had been detained for entering Libya's territorial waters. The ship, named Mabrouka, was intercepted near the village of Ras al-Helal, located in Libya's Cyrenaica coastal region, after failing to respond to messages from the coast guard.

"The LNA high command has released the Mabrouka vessel ... after they [the crew] paid a fine for sailing into Libyan territorial waters, and a restricted area, without the permission of the Libyan authorities," the armed forces said in a statement.

The ship's crew included nine Turkish citizens, seven Indian nationals, and one Azerbaijani national.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the seizure of the merchant vessel in a statement published on Tuesday, warning the LNA not to threaten Turkish interests in the North African country. Turkey has provided substantial military and political support to Libya's Government of National Accord.