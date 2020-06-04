LNA Head Haftar Rejects Talks With GNA Until Withdrawal of Turkish Troops - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Marshal Khalifa Haftar told the Egyptian authorities that he would not engage in peace talks with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) until the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the north African nation, media reported.

On Wednesday, an informed source told Sputnik that Haftar had arrived in Cairo to discuss the resumption of intra-Libyan talks on a truce.

According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, the GNA also must leave some of its positions to restart the negotiations.

The LNA head also asked the Egyptian government to launch discussions of an initiative to create a pan-Arabic response to what he described as Turkish aggression against Libya.

Libya has been suffering from internal conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011. At the moment, the east of the country is ruled by the parliament, the west is controlled by the Tripoli-based GNA, which was formed with the help of the United Nations and the European Union. The authorities in the east of the country cooperate with the LNA, which has been attempting to take control of Tripoli.