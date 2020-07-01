UrduPoint.com
LNA Keeps Libya's GNA Forces 31 Miles From Sirte - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari told Sputnik that the LNA under the command of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar was keeping the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) forces 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city of Sirte.

According to al-Mismari, Haftar's units, after withdrawing troops from Tripoli and redeployment, managed to repel "massive GNA attacks on Sirte.

"

"The armed forces were able to repel this attack and established a line of defense at a distance of 50 to 90 kilometers from Sirte," the spokesman said.

Al-Mismari said the GNA troops were currently trying to concentrate their forces for a new attack on Sirte.

"[Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan wants to continue military operations until he takes control of the entire region of the 'oil crescent', and only after that will he hold talks," the spokesman said.

