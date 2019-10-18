(@imziishan)

The Libyan National Army's (LNA) carried out several air raids on early Friday targeting the positions of militants in the Libyan city of Misrata, the LNA's press center reported on Friday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Libyan National Army's (LNA) carried out several air raids on early Friday targeting the positions of militants in the Libyan city of Misrata, the LNA's press center reported on Friday.

"The LNA's air forces launched airstrikes targeting a military camp and other enemy locations in the city of Misrata," the press service said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

According to the press service, the airstrikes resulted in the total destruction of depots storing explosive devices.

On Tuesday, the LNA's head, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, told Sputnik that the army aimed at defending and clearing the country of terrorists' violence.

Since 2011, Libya has been suffering from a civil conflict and been divided into two parts � the eastern half is under the control of Haftar's LNA, while the western half is home to the UN-backed Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.