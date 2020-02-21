UrduPoint.com
LNA Losing Patience With Tripoli Over Breaches Of Ceasefire - Haftar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:38 PM

The Libyan National Army (LNA) is losing patience over the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) breaching the truce, LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) is losing patience over the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) breaching the truce, LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik.

"Our patience is running thin regarding repeated truce breaches by [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and [GNA Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj's mercenaries and failure to fulfill Berlin obligations," Haftar said.

