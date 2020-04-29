LNA Not Interested in Position of Other Countries on Withdrawal From Agreement - Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) is not interested in the positions of other states regarding the statements of its commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on withdrawal from the political agreement, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari said.

Haftar on Monday announced the withdrawal from the political agreement, which had resulted in the formation of the Government of National Accord (GNA). He said that control of the country was passing to the army.

LNA "wants neither approval nor criticism from other countries," al-Mismari said.