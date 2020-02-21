UrduPoint.com
LNA Ready To Stop Military Operation If Mercenaries Leave Libya - Haftar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:06 PM

Libyan National Army (LNA) is ready to implement ceasefire only if foreign mercenaries leave the country, LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Libyan National Army (LNA) is ready to implement ceasefire only if foreign mercenaries leave the country, LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik.

"The ceasefire is the result of a set of conditions ...

including Syrian and Turkish mercenaries' withdrawing, stopping transferring of Turkish weapons, eliminating terrorist groups. ... Only when this [set] is achieved, we can talk about the ceasefire," Haftar said.

"Unfortunately, a temporary ceasefire is being used by Turkey and the [Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj government to transfer a large number of Syrian mercenaries, Turkish soldiers, terrorists, and weapons to Tripoli by sea and air. It is a violation of the ceasefire," the LNA commander said.

