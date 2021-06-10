UrduPoint.com
LNA Spokesman Says Haftar's Invitation To New Berlin Conference On Libya Still Missing

LNA Spokesman Says Haftar's Invitation to New Berlin Conference on Libya Still Missing

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar has not yet received an invitation to attend the second Berlin-hosted international conference on Libya, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari told Sputnik.

The conference is scheduled for June 23. Germany, together with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, sent out the invitations on June 1.

"Currently, I have no information on this; we have not received anything yet," al-Mismari said.

According to him, the head of Libya's Presidential Council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, has already received his invitation.

The Libyan Government of National Unity will be taking part in the international negotiations for the first time.

It was created in March following years of armed confrontation between the LNA and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

During the first Berlin conference in January 2020, its participants called on the sides of the Libyan conflict to cease fire. European Union countries, Egypt, Turkey, Russia and the United States, among other participants, agreed not to supply arms to Libya as a measure of non-involvement in the conflict.

According to the German foreign ministry, the new conference will discuss the next steps toward a sustainable stabilization of the situation in Libya.

