UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNA Spokesman Says Turkish Special Forces Took Part In Attack On Sirte In Early June

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:10 AM

LNA Spokesman Says Turkish Special Forces Took Part in Attack on Sirte in Early June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari told Sputnik in an interview that Turkish special forces had taken part in the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) forces' attack on the city of Sirte on June 6.

Al-Mismari said the GNA troops consisted of separate groups.

"They include local groups from Misrata, there are criminal groups involved in the smuggling of fuel and other goods, there are criminals hiding in Tripoli - they don't want a state governed by law and having institutions. Their ranks also include Syrian mercenaries and Turkish military," he said.

Al-Mismari said that on June 6, detachments of groups loyal to the GNA had attempted to carry out a massive attack on Sirte, and that the LNA had managed to repel the attack.

"On the day of the offensive, June 6, there were many members of the Turkish special forces, they are now part of the groups opposing us. The proof of this is that the ceasefire was not announced by [GNA Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj, but by several parties, each of them has its own groups, generally called GNA troops," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Army Syria Tripoli June Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

3 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

3 hours ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

5 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

5 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.