LNA Spokesman Says Turkish Special Forces Took Part in Attack on Sirte in Early June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari told Sputnik in an interview that Turkish special forces had taken part in the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) forces' attack on the city of Sirte on June 6.

Al-Mismari said the GNA troops consisted of separate groups.

"They include local groups from Misrata, there are criminal groups involved in the smuggling of fuel and other goods, there are criminals hiding in Tripoli - they don't want a state governed by law and having institutions. Their ranks also include Syrian mercenaries and Turkish military," he said.

Al-Mismari said that on June 6, detachments of groups loyal to the GNA had attempted to carry out a massive attack on Sirte, and that the LNA had managed to repel the attack.

"On the day of the offensive, June 6, there were many members of the Turkish special forces, they are now part of the groups opposing us. The proof of this is that the ceasefire was not announced by [GNA Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj, but by several parties, each of them has its own groups, generally called GNA troops," he said.