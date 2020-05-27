LNA Surprised by Claims of 'Russian Aircraft' in Libya - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) believes the US military's statements about the alleged arrival of Russian military aircraft in Libya are strange, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari said on Al Arabiya tv channel.

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) issued a statement on Tuesday claiming that Russian combat jets allegedly arrived in Libya to support the LNA.

"We find strange such statements, which mention the increase in the combat readiness of the army, that we have various types of Russian aircraft.

.. we also find it strange that these reports do not mention the interference and expansion of Turkey in our country and the transfer of tens of thousands of mercenaries from Turkey," al-Mismari said.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of involvement in the Libyan conflict, calling claims about the alleged presence of Russian mercenaries there unfounded, while Moscow favors a peaceful settlement of the situation in that country and maintains contacts with both parties.