LNA, US Officials Reaffirm Desire To Deescalate Libya Conflict - State Dept.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US and Libyan National Army (LNA) representatives during a virtual meeting reaffirmed their desire to de-escalate the Libyan conflict, the State Department said on Thursday.
"Both delegations reaffirmed a desire to de-escalate the conflict and find sustainable solutions that result in a secure, sovereign, and prosperous Libya," the department said in a statement.