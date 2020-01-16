LNA's Haftar Agrees To Take Part In Berlin Conference On Libyan Crisis - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:52 PM
The Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has informed German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that he agrees to participate in the upcoming Berlin conference on Libyan crisis settlement, the Al-Hadath broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing its sources
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has informed German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that he agrees to participate in the upcoming Berlin conference on Libyan crisis settlement, the Al-Hadath broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing its sources.