UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LNA's Haftar Announced Ceasefire In Western Libya Starting Sunday Midnight - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:50 AM

LNA's Haftar Announced Ceasefire in Western Libya Starting Sunday Midnight - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Libyan National Army (LNA), headed Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the ceasefire in western Libya starting from Sunday midnight, the LNA spokesman said.

"The main command of the LNA announces a ceasefire from 00.00 local time [22:00 GMT] on January 12 in the west of the country, the other side [Government of National Accord (GNA)] must also adhere to this truce. In case of violation, there will be a harsh response," LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a comprehensive ceasefire starting midnight January 12.

They also urged all conflict parties to begin negotiations.

Libya's east is controlled by the LNA, while the GNA has been operating in the western part. The situation escalated over the past few months as the LNA launched a new offensive on GNA-held Tripoli. On January 6, the LNA declared full control over the strategic coastal town of Sirte.

Related Topics

Army Russia Tripoli Vladimir Putin Libya Tayyip Erdogan January Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

2 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

3 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

3 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.